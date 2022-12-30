Bolivia prosecutor seeks 6-month detention for key opposition figure

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :A Bolivian prosecutor said Thursday he had requested six months of pre-trial detention for a key opposition leader and former presidential candidate detained a day earlier on charges of "terrorism." The arrest on Wednesday of Luis Fernando Camacho, the right-wing governor of the country's economic powerhouse region of Santa Cruz, set off street clashes between his supporters and security forces.

"The precautionary measure that has been requested is preventive detention for a period of six months," prosecutor Omar Mejillones told reporters.

He had also asked that Camacho be held at the maximum security prison of Chonchocoro in Bolivia's administrative capital La Paz.

Camacho led protests this year demanding a new population census that will likely increase the opposition stronghold's representation in the national legislature, and grant it greater access to state funds.

A census is scheduled for 2024, but protesters want it held next year so that Santa Cruz's increased economic and population weight can be adequately reflected in parliament.

Protesters blocked roads and shuttered businesses and Bolivia had to suspend several exports to prevent food shortages.

Camacho had been under investigation for his role in the strikes and sometimes violent protests in 2019, prompted by former president Evo Morales's disputed election to a fourth term.

- 'I do not fear' - Morales ultimately resigned under pressure after losing the support of the military.

The Organization of American States (OAS) said at the time it had found clear evidence of voting irregularities in favor of Morales, who had been in power for 14 years.

Camacho, who leads the second-largest opposition bloc in parliament, came third in presidential elections in October 2020, which were won by leftist Luis Arce, a Morales protege.

The government announced Wednesday that Camacho had been arrested on "terrorism" charges related to an alleged "coup d'etat" against Morales.

Camacho was later flown to La Paz for questioning.

He tweeted on Thursday that he had been "kidnapped," adding: "I do not fear the prison of the dictatorship." "My only fault is defending democracy and uniting with the people to stop fraud." After learning of Camacho's arrest, supporters barricaded streets in Santa Cruz with paving stones, tree branches and vehicles to demand his release. They also torched the regional prosecutor's office.

No injuries were reported.

Dozens of supporters demanding his freedom also flocked to Santa Cruz's two airports in a failed bid to block his transfer to La Paz, prompting the suspension of flights at both airports.

The charge against Camacho echoes the arrest and trial of former interim president Jeanine Anez, detained in 2021 and given a 10-year prison term in June for allegedly plotting the toppling of Morales, her predecessor.

The alleged plot is dismissed as fictional by many, and Anez has consistently denounced what she calls political persecution.