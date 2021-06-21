UrduPoint.com
Bolivia Reports 20 Pct Drop In COVID-19 Positivity Rate

Mon 21st June 2021

LA PAZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Bolivia registered a 20-percent decrease in the positivity of COVID-19 cases over the last week, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

"This de-escalation of cases is the necessary moment to be able to meet, to be able to generate the necessary logistics, to generate all the methodology, to be able to carry out massive diagnoses, follow up on cases, control isolation, medication and treatment," said Maria Renee Castro, vice health minister.

Castro said that, during the first wave of infections, the positivity rate reached 63 percent; and in the second wave, it hit 42 percent, before decreasing to 23 percent in the third.

"This percentage of positivity in the third wave means that the pandemic has been well managed. For example, diagnostic tests have been widely available. At the national level, we have a decrease in the number of cases of 20 percent," she said, adding that the fatality rate of 2.5 percent is the lowest seen during the pandemic.

Bolivia reported 1,086 COVID-19 infections on Sunday, taking the national count to 422,047, while the death toll rose to 16,132.

More than 2.2 million doses of vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered in the country, with over 1.6 million people having received the first dose and 582,404 having been fully vaccinated.

