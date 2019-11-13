Bolivia says death toll up to seven in post-election unrest

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Seven people died in Bolivia in violence that broke out after Evo Morales was declared the winner of a recent presidential election, the attorney general said Tuesday.

Four of those fatalities were from gunfire, Juan Lanchipa said. Until now, the toll was three dead.

Morales resigned Sunday and went into exile in Mexico on Tuesday.

"All of these cases will be investigated until we establish the truth and find out who is responsible so they can be punished under the law," Lanchipa said.

He also called on Bolivians to return to calm after Senator Jeanine Anez proclaimed herself acting president in a move endorsed by the country's Constitutional Court.