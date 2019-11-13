UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Says Death Toll Up To Seven In Post-election Unrest

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:20 AM

Bolivia says death toll up to seven in post-election unrest

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Seven people died in Bolivia in violence that broke out after Evo Morales was declared the winner of a recent presidential election, the attorney general said Tuesday.

Four of those fatalities were from gunfire, Juan Lanchipa said. Until now, the toll was three dead.

Morales resigned Sunday and went into exile in Mexico on Tuesday.

"All of these cases will be investigated until we establish the truth and find out who is responsible so they can be punished under the law," Lanchipa said.

He also called on Bolivians to return to calm after Senator Jeanine Anez proclaimed herself acting president in a move endorsed by the country's Constitutional Court.

Related Topics

Election Dead Died Bolivia Mexico Sunday All From Court

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

9 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

9 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

9 hours ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

9 hours ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

9 hours ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.