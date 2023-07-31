Bolivia says huge manhunt closing in on accused drug lord

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Bolivia has mobilized more than 2,250 security agents for a manhunt of a wanted cocaine trafficker who has ricocheted around the world to elude capture, a senior official said on Sunday.

The target of the hunt is Sebastian Enrique Marset Cabrera, wanted on drug charges in his native Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, and the United States.

"A series of raids have been carried out in the department of Santa Cruz... (for) a drug trafficker of high value for our region and the whole world," Bolivian Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo said.

"We have mobilized more than 2,250 police officers, more than 144 motorized vehicles, we have carried out more than 23 operations, six raids, and the arrest of 12 people," Del Castillo said.

Marset Cabrera, who is in his early 30s, is believed to be in Santa Cruz, a sprawling energy-producing region of southeastern Bolivia abutting Brazil and Paraguay.

Del Castillo said Marset Cabrera is accompanied by his Peruvian wife and three children.

"In the coming hours, we will achieve the detention of Mr. Sebastian Enrique Marset Cabrera," Del Castillo avowed.