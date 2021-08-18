UrduPoint.com

Bolivia Security Forces Committed 'massacres': Investigators

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:10 AM

Bolivia security forces committed 'massacres': investigators

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :An independent group appointed by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on Tuesday accused Bolivia's security forces of carrying out "massacres" and "summary executions" during social unrest around the disputed 2019 elections.

Bolivia descended into chaos after Evo Morales stood for and won an unconstitutional fourth term as president in an election found to be fraudulent by the Organization of American States (OAS).

Clashes broke out between rival supporters and opponents of Morales's Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, and between security forces and protesters, leaving at least 37 people dead.

The worst of the violence came after Morales resigned and fled the country, leaving his supporters clashing with the military and police.

The report was presented by the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts, which was set up by the IACHR, an autonomous organ within the OAS.

"The police and armed forces, separately and in joint operations, used excessive and disproportionate force, and did not adequately protect citizens from acts of violence," said the group's report.

"For their part, individuals promoted and carried out acts of violence and attacks on people, and public and private property." The investigation centered on events from September 1 to December 31, 2019.

Leftist Morales resigned and fled the country on November 10 with conservative Jeanine Anez taking over as interim president two days later.

Two of the main events investigated were clashes in Sacaba, in the center of the country, on November 15 and El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, four days later.

In each incident 11 people died, with the investigatory group branding both as "massacres." In Sacaba, the investigatory group was aided by Argentine forensics experts, which allowed them to "infer" that some of the dead were the victims of "summary executions." The group said the social unrest "escalated and erupted into confrontations and violent aggressions" following "antagonistic speeches from recognized leaders." At the presentation of the report, President Luis Arce, like Morales a member of MAS, announced that the victims would be compensated.

He blamed Anez's interim government for "serious human rights violations, massacres and extrajudicial massacres" and said his government would take legal proceedings against them.

Anez and several of her interim ministers have been in pre-trial detention since March as the government seeks to have them prosecuted for an alleged "coup."She has accused Arce's government of "political persecution."

Related Topics

Election Dead Police Died La Paz Bolivia March September November December 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th August 2021

1 minute ago
 US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic ..

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic' Relationship - White House

8 hours ago
 US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards o ..

US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards on eBay

8 hours ago
 US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in ..

US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in Afghanistan - National Securi ..

8 hours ago
 EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recov ..

EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund

8 hours ago
 South African socialite buys top club after on-pit ..

South African socialite buys top club after on-pitch, court failures

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.