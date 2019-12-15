UrduPoint.com
Bolivia To Issue Warrant Against Ex-leader Morales

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 10:30 AM

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez has said an arrest warrant will soon be issued against former president Evo Morales, who has received asylum in neighboring Argentina.

Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, fled the country after nearly 14 years in power. He lost military support during weeks of violence that followed what international monitors said were deeply flawed elections.

"An arrest warrant is going to be issued in the next few days", Anez told reporters Saturday, adding that Morales would be investigated for alleged crimes of sedition and terrorism.

If he returns to Bolivia he "knows that he has to give answers to the country (since) he has counts pending under the law." Morales left Bolivia last month and initially received asylum in Mexico.

On Thursday he reached Argentina where the new leftist government of President Alberto Fernandez gave him refuge.

Morales claims he was overthrown in a right-wing coup, and while in Mexico kept up a daily campaign against the interim government in interviews and on Twitter.

Bolivia's interim Foreign Minister Karen Longaric has warned the former leader to stay out of Bolivian politics.

