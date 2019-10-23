UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Opposition Calls General Strike Over Poll Results

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:40 AM

Bolivian opposition calls general strike over poll results

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Opposition groups in Bolivia called Tuesday for a nationwide general strike following violent protests over election results that seemed set to hand another term to long-time president Evo Morales.

Representatives of civil society organizations from Bolivia's six regions backed a call to extend a strike originally set for Tuesday in the country's largest city Santa Cruz.

The general strike comes into effect at midnight Tuesday (0300 GMT) and would "continue until democracy and the will of the citizens are respected," the organizations said.

Opposition supporters reacted with fury to delayed results that showed Morales edging towards the 10 percentage-point margin he needed to win in the first round.

But preliminary results released earlier had showed opposition candidate Carlos Mesa coming in a close second in Sunday's polls and forcing a run-off second round.

Monitors from the Organization of American States (OAS) said the delayed results showed a "drastic and hard-to-explain change in the trend of the preliminary results" that "clearly indicated a second round." The government on Tuesday asked the OAS to conduct an audit of the vote counting process "as soon as possible".

Foreign Minister Diego Pary told reporters the government has asked the international body "to send a commission to conduct an audit of the entire official vote counting process."An audit would help determine whether votes were counted accurately and whether proper procedures were followed.

Related Topics

Election Democracy Vote Civil Society Santa Cruz Mesa Bolivia Sunday From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE embassies begin countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

8 hours ago

UAE a major player in global energy sector: Al Maz ..

8 hours ago

Citizens decry over absence of parking area outsid ..

8 hours ago

UAE Space Agency participates in 70th Internationa ..

9 hours ago

Innovation, disruption and global expansion take c ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Police reviews plans, preparations for Expo ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.