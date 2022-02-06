UrduPoint.com

Bolivian President Announces Major Natural-gas Find

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Bolivian president announces major natural-gas find

La Paz, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Bolivian President Luis Arce announced Saturday the discovery of major new reserves of natural gas that officials said could eventually bring in $260 million a year.

The discovery was made in the "Margarita-10" well, operated by Spanish company Repsol in the huge Margarita-Huacaya field. One of the country's main natural gas reservoirs, it covers parts of the southern Chuquisaca and Tarija regions.

Natural gas is one of landlocked Bolivia's principal exports.

The well is expected to produce 300 billion to 350 billion cubic feet of natural gas, Arce said in the Andean city of Oruro.

Bolivian state oil company YPFB said the well should generate income for the state of more than $260 million a year.

Repsol and other foreign companies operate in the Margarita-Huacaya field through concessions granted by the Bolivian state via YPFB.

For years, hydrocarbons were Bolivia's chief export, but in recent years they have been surpassed by mineral exports, principally gold and zinc.

Related Topics

Exports Company Oil Oruro Tarija Bolivia Gas Gold Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

31 minutes ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

9 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

9 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

9 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>