Bolivian President Says Will Call New Elections

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 09:00 PM

Bolivian president says will call new elections

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Bolivian president Evo Morales said Sunday he would call new general elections and renew all the judges on the election tribunal, following an OAS report invalidating the previous poll.

He said he would "call for new national elections, which, by voting, allow the Bolivian people to democratically elect new authorities,"A preliminary report by the OAS, released on Sunday, established that "it cannot validate the results of this election, so another electoral process is recommended."

