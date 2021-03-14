Bolivian prosecutors seek six months of pre-trial detention for ex-president Anez: indictment

(@FahadShabbir)

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Bolivian prosecutors are seeking six months of pre-trial detention for ex-president Jeanine Anez, arrested over the ousting of her predecessor Evo Morales in what he claims was a coup, according to the indictment seen by AFP Sunday.

Three prosecutors signed the document seeking the provisional imprisonment of Anez and two ministers in her year-long caretaker government. They were arrested Saturday on charges of terrorism and sedition.