UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Prosecutors Seek Six Months Of Pre-trial Detention For Ex-president Anez: Indictment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Bolivian prosecutors seek six months of pre-trial detention for ex-president Anez: indictment

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Bolivian prosecutors are seeking six months of pre-trial detention for ex-president Jeanine Anez, arrested over the ousting of her predecessor Evo Morales in what he claims was a coup, according to the indictment seen by AFP Sunday.

Three prosecutors signed the document seeking the provisional imprisonment of Anez and two ministers in her year-long caretaker government. They were arrested Saturday on charges of terrorism and sedition.

Related Topics

Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Two sports establishments to shut, 6 fined for flo ..

46 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches latest routes from Abu ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Customs foils smuggling of 3 million Captago ..

46 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

1 hour ago

DEWA, WGEO to organise 7th World Green Energy Summ ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on the Special T ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.