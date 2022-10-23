UrduPoint.com

Bolivian Protest Over Census Date Turns Deadly

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Bolivian protest over census date turns deadly

Santa Cruz, Bolivia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Bolivian government supporters and protesters who want the 2024 national census brought forward by a year clashed Saturday in the country's economic hub of Santa Cruz, leaving one person dead.

The protests were part of a strike called in Santa Cruz.

Skirmishes broke out starting early in the morning as government backers and detractors came out armed with stones, sticks and explosives in Puerto Quijarro, a city of some 20,000 bordering Brazil, according to images broadcast on social media.

A man who was trying to stop anti-government protestors from blocking a bridge in Puerto Quijarro was reportedly attacked with sticks and admitted to a city hospital, where he died.

"We condemn the violence exercised during a civic strike that caused the irreparable loss of a human life in Puerto Quijarro," said leftist President Luis Arce.

Though the census is scheduled to be taken in 2024, some want it brought forward to next year, so that the booming Santa Cruz area's influence in the legislature will be reflected sooner.

"We need more resources. This department, Santa Cruz, is very large and the resources are very limited, for health, education," Claudia Lopez, a 35-year-old shopkeeper, told AFP.

The conservative-leaning lowland city of two million residents has a bustling business core and farming on the outskirts, in contrast to the dry Andean highland city of La Paz, the country's seat of government, which is heavily influenced by Quechua and Aymara Indigenous people.

Many streets in Santa Cruz -- usually packed -- were blocked off and empty Saturday.

Related Topics

Dead Business Education Social Media Died La Paz Puerto Quijarro Santa Cruz Man Brazil Hub From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

3 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

11 hours ago
 International Ski Federation Extends Ban on Partic ..

International Ski Federation Extends Ban on Participation of Russian, Belarusian ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.