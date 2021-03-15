UrduPoint.com
Bolivia's Anez Says Ordered To Pre-trial Custody

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:40 AM

Bolivia's Anez says ordered to pre-trial custody

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Former Bolivian president Jeanine Anez said Sunday she had been sentenced to four months pre-trial detention after she was arrested on charges linked to the ousting of her predecessor Evo Morales.

"They are sending me to detention for four months to await a trial for a 'coup' that never happened," Anez tweeted after hearing the order from Judge Regina Santa Cruz in a precautionary hearing.

