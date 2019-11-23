La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Bolivia's interim government announced plans Friday to hold talks with protesters in the hope of reaching an agreement "to pacify" the crisis-hit country after weeks of unrest that has left dozens dead.

Public Works Minister Yerko Nunez said the meeting would be held Saturday at 2000 GMT at the presidential palace in La Paz.

"Both sides want to pacify the country," Nunez told reporters.