UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's Morales Announces Resignation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 08:10 AM

Bolivia's Morales announces resignation

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation Sunday, caving in following three weeks of sometimes-violent protests over his disputed re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing.

"I resign my post as president," Morales said in a televised address, capping a day of fast-moving events in which several ministers and senior officials quit as support for Latin America's longest-serving president crumbled.

The streets of La Paz immediately exploded in celebration, as jubilant Bolivians set off firecrackers and waved the country's red, yellow and green flag.

Morales, 60 and in power since 2006, was declared the winner of presidential voting on October 20 by a narrow margin.

It gave him a controversial fourth term.

But the opposition said there was fraud in the vote count, and three weeks of street protests ensued, during which three people died and hundreds were injured.

The Organization of American States carried out an audit of the election and on Sunday reported irregularities in just about every aspect that it examined: the technology used, the chain of custody of ballots, the integrity of the count, and statistical projections.

As chanting Bolivians kept up demonstrations in the street, Morales called new elections, but this was apparently not enough to calm the uproar, and the commanders of the armed forces and the police joined the calls for the president's resignation.

Related Topics

Election Injured Army Police Technology Vote Died La Paz October Sunday Post Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebrations marking Pr ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reports 5.2 percent increas ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Judicial Institute launch fift ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kurdistan Region- ..

10 hours ago

Emirates Policy Centre Academy launched in Abu Dha ..

10 hours ago

AI helping UAE in better planning its future:Omar ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.