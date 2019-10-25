UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's Morales Claims Victory In Disputed Election

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Bolivia's Morales claims victory in disputed election

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Bolivian President Evo Morales declared victory Thursday in elections whose disputed results have triggered riots, a general strike and opposition charges that he is trying to steal a fourth term in office.

Hours later, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) on its website declared Morales the winner with 99.8 percent of the ballots counted from Sunday's vote.

Morales had 47.1 percent, the tribunal said, against 36.5 percent for his closest rival, the centrist Carlos Mesa.

Mesa needed to be within 10 points of Morales' score to force a runoff.

The TSE has been heavily criticized for its conduct of the count process, including by its own vice-president, who resigned.

"We won in the first round," Morales confidently told the earlier news conference. He called this "good news." But he said that if he did not obtain the 10-point margin he would respect that result. "If we have to go to a second round, we will go," he said.

The new mandate means Morales, already Latin America's longest serving president, will remain in power until 2025.

Mesa said Wednesday he would not recognize results tallied by the tribunal, which he accused of manipulating the count to help the leftist Morales win.

Mesa is insisting there be a runoff between him and the president, and called on supporters to keep protesting in the streets of this resource-rich but poor South American country.

Observers from the Organization of American States have expressed concern over the vote count, which first showed Morales and Mesa in a tight race and headed for a runoff, and then shifted dramatically Monday to give the president a wider lead.

The European Union said Thursday it shared the OAS assessment "that the best option would be to hold a second round to restore trust and ensure the full respect of the democratic choice of the Bolivian people." "We call on all parties to refrain from violence and from making declarations that are divisive," it said.

-

Related Topics

Riots Poor Vote European Union Mesa Lead Tokyo Stock Exchange Sunday All From Best Race Opposition

Recent Stories

American musician will.i.am performs at 2019 FIRST ..

8 hours ago

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab Environment Ministers Mee ..

9 hours ago

UAE&#039;s Bee’ah partners with Ambienthesis SpA ..

9 hours ago

SDF Supports Idea of International Security Zone i ..

9 hours ago

Evacuations as wildfire roars through California w ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.