Cochabamba, Bolivia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Thousands of supporters of Bolivia's ex-president Evo Morales crowded into his political stronghold Wednesday for a climactic rally to mark his triumphant return to his homeland.

Morales was due to arrive in Chimore, in the heart of Bolivia's coca-growing region, at the head of a cavalcade of vehicles that has accompanied him on a 600-mile (1,000 kilometer) homecoming tour since crossing the border from Argentina on Monday.

The rally has special significance for Morales, who fled Chimore a year ago for exile -- initially in Mexico, then in Argentina -- having lost the support of the armed forces amid violent protests against his re-election to an unconstitutional fourth term.

"Shows of affection demand our commitment and loyalty to the most humble people.

We will not let them down," Morales said during the journey.

The former leader will be joined in Chimore by new President Luis Arce, his successor as head of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party.

Former economy minister Arce won the re-run of the annulled election last month and was inaugurated on Sunday.

So far Arce and his ministers have kept their distance from Morales, who though popular, remains a divisive figure in Bolivia.

Many Bolivians believe his return risks derailing the new president's stated intention to unite the country after a year of rule by a right-wing interim government.

The ex-president has repeatedly said he will not engage in politics, though his critics remain skeptical.