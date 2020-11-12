UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's Morales Ends Homecoming Tour With Rally

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Bolivia's Morales ends homecoming tour with rally

Cochabamba, Bolivia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Thousands of supporters of Bolivia's ex-president Evo Morales crowded into his political stronghold Wednesday for a climactic rally to mark his triumphant return to his homeland.

Morales was due to arrive in Chimore, in the heart of Bolivia's coca-growing region, at the head of a cavalcade of vehicles that has accompanied him on a 600-mile (1,000 kilometer) homecoming tour since crossing the border from Argentina on Monday.

The rally has special significance for Morales, who fled Chimore a year ago for exile -- initially in Mexico, then in Argentina -- having lost the support of the armed forces amid violent protests against his re-election to an unconstitutional fourth term.

"Shows of affection demand our commitment and loyalty to the most humble people.

We will not let them down," Morales said during the journey.

The former leader will be joined in Chimore by new President Luis Arce, his successor as head of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party.

Former economy minister Arce won the re-run of the annulled election last month and was inaugurated on Sunday.

So far Arce and his ministers have kept their distance from Morales, who though popular, remains a divisive figure in Bolivia.

Many Bolivians believe his return risks derailing the new president's stated intention to unite the country after a year of rule by a right-wing interim government.

The ex-president has repeatedly said he will not engage in politics, though his critics remain skeptical.

Related Topics

Election Vehicles Argentina Bolivia Mexico Border Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Israeli Minister of Public Securit ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Israeli football associations explore joint c ..

1 hour ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi marks 3rd anniversary

1 hour ago

Livestock services training centre Fazilpur made f ..

1 hour ago

Nigerian court bails Abuja protestors

1 hour ago

Danish company charged with violating EU sanctions ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.