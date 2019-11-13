Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Bolivia's exiled ex-president Evo Morales said Wednesday he was ready to return to "pacify" his country amid weeks of unrest that led to his resignation.

"If the people ask me, we are ready to return to pacify" the country, the leftist leader said in a news conference in Mexico City, where he arrived Tuesday after receiving political asylum.

He called for a "national dialogue" to resolve the crisis in Bolivia and rejected the legitimacy of interim president Jeanine Anez, who has stepped in to try to fill a power vacuum left by Morales's resignation.