Bolivia's Morales Says There Is A Warrant For His Arrest

Mon 11th November 2019

Bolivia's Morales says there is a warrant for his arrest

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Evo Morales, who resigned as Bolivia's president Sunday after losing the support of the army and police, said there is now a warrant for his arrest.

"I declare to the world and the people of Bolivia that a police official said publicly that he has instructions to execute an order of illegal apprehension against my person," Morales tweeted.

He also said "violent groups" had attacked his home.

"Putschists are destroying the rule of law," he wrote.

Luis Fernando Camacho, a conservative leader of three weeks of protests that led to Morales' resignation, confirmed there was an arrest warrant out for him.

Camacho tweeted that authorities are looking for Morales in Chapare, an area of central Cochabamba department.

"The military took away his presidential plane and he is hiding in Chapare. They are going after him," Camacho wrote.

It was from Chapare that Morales announced his resignation on television.

