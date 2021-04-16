La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Bolivian President Luis Arce's ruling party, the Movement for Socialism, suffered a major defeat in second-round gubernatorial races, the top electoral authority revealed Thursday.

With almost 100 percent of votes counted, the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal said MAS candidates lost in all four of Sunday's runoff elections, which were held in the La Paz, Chuquisaca, Pando and Tarija departments.

The party now holds only three of Bolivia's nine governorships.

All five other gubernatorial races were determined in first-round voting.

It's a heavy defeat for the party which controls the presidency and Congress following November general elections, which ousted former interim president Jeanine Anez.

The conservative politician was arrested last month on charges of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy over what her MAS predecessor and political rival Evo Morales claims was a coup attempt against him, but which her allies called a political attack.

MAS now only controls the departments of Cochabamba, Oruro and Potosi.