UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's Ruling Party Defeated In Governor Runoffs

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:30 AM

Bolivia's ruling party defeated in governor runoffs

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Bolivian President Luis Arce's ruling party, the Movement for Socialism, suffered a major defeat in second-round gubernatorial races, the top electoral authority revealed Thursday.

With almost 100 percent of votes counted, the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal said MAS candidates lost in all four of Sunday's runoff elections, which were held in the La Paz, Chuquisaca, Pando and Tarija departments.

The party now holds only three of Bolivia's nine governorships.

All five other gubernatorial races were determined in first-round voting.

It's a heavy defeat for the party which controls the presidency and Congress following November general elections, which ousted former interim president Jeanine Anez.

The conservative politician was arrested last month on charges of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy over what her MAS predecessor and political rival Evo Morales claims was a coup attempt against him, but which her allies called a political attack.

MAS now only controls the departments of Cochabamba, Oruro and Potosi.

Related Topics

Attack La Paz Potosi Cochabamba Oruro Tarija Bolivia November Congress Sunday All Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

9 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

8 hours ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 3 Em ..

8 hours ago

Malawi Disposes of Over 16,000 Expired AstraZeneca ..

8 hours ago

New WHO Global Compact launched to speed up action ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.