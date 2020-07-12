Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan says hospitalized with COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Bollywood veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan, 77, has tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to hospital on Saturday in his hometown of Mumbai, he said on Twitter, calling for those close to him to get tested.

"I have tested COVID positive .. shifted to Hospital," Bachchan wrote, saying his family and staff had already been tested and were awaiting their results.

"All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" he added.