Bollywood Star Aishwarya Rai Discharged From Virus Ward

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Bollywood star and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter have been discharged from a Mumbai hospital where they were being treated for coronavirus, her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan said Monday.

The pair was admitted to hospital a week ago, several days after Abhishek and his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan, making then the highest-profile family to contract the virus in India, which has recorded more than 1.4 million cases.

"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital.

They will now be at home," her husband tweeted, thanking fans for "continued prayers and good wishes".

"My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," he added.

The actress and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya were initially quarantining at home before being moved to the same hospital where her 77-year-old father-in-law and his son are being treated for the illness.

