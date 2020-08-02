UrduPoint.com
Bollywood Star Bachchan Discharged After Catching Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Bollywood star Bachchan discharged after catching coronavirus

New Delhi, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan said Sunday he had been discharged from hospital, three weeks after being admitted with "mild" coronavirus symptoms after testing positive for the disease.

The news came as powerful Indian Home Minister Amit Shah revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus, which is infecting tens of thousands of people a day -- and killing hundreds -- in the world's second most-populous country.

More than 1.7 million people have now been infected in India and more than 37,000 have died, giving it the world's highest toll behind the United States and Brazil.

Bachchan's actor-son Abishek, who was admitted at the same time, will remain in hospital, while his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were discharged last week.

They were the highest-profile family in India to contract the virus in a country that worships movie stars.

