Bolshoi Music Director Tugan Sokhiev Quits: Statement

Published March 06, 2022

Bolshoi music director Tugan Sokhiev quits: statement

Moscow, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The Bolshoi Theatre's music director and principal conductor Tugan Sokhiev announced his resignation Sunday, saying he felt under pressure due to calls to take a position on the Ukraine conflict.

Sokhiev said in a statement he was resigning "with immediate effect" from his post at the Moscow theatre as well as his equivalent position at France's Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse, complaining he was "being forced to face the impossible option of choosing between my beloved Russian and beloved French musicians".

>