Bolshoi performer killed in accident on stage

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :A performer of Russia's legendary Bolshoi Theatre was killed Saturday in an accident on stage during the performance of an opera, the Moscow company said.

The theatre said the incident took place during a set change in Sadko, a 19th century opera by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

"The performance was immediately stopped and the audience was asked to leave," the theatre's press service told the Interfax news agency.

Moscow's Investigative Committee said in a statement that it was probing the death of the 37-year-old male performer.

They did not reveal the name of the victim, but said he received injuries and died before an ambulance arrived.

Citing a source, Interfax reported that the performer and was crushed by a ramp during a set change.

The accident is not the first tragedy to strike Moscow's renowned theatre.