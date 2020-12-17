UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolsonaro Backs Vaccine Campaign Despite Personal Opposition

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Bolsonaro backs vaccine campaign despite personal opposition

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro performed an about-turn on Wednesday as he backed a mass coronavirus immunization campaign a day after warning about vaccine side effects.

Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said the campaign could start as soon as February in a country that has seen seven million infections and almost 183,000 deaths amongst its 212 million population.

"After the storm, the calm. The 27 (state) governors have just one goal: the common good, the return to normal," said the far-right Bolsonaro during a ceremony to present an immunization campaign that has come under heavy criticism.

Bolsonaro said he would this week sign an order to release 20 billion reais (around $3.2 billion) to buy doses "of a vaccine that meets the safety and effectiveness criteria" of Brazil's health regulatory agency Anvisa.

He promised to make the vaccine "free and not compulsory." However, his support for the campaign came a day after he told the YouTube channel of a well-known television presenter that "I won't get vaccinated.

It's my problem. Full stop." Bolsonaro contracted the coronavirus in July but recovered quickly.

Pazuello revealed on Tuesday that Brazil is negotiating the purchase of 350 million doses of coronavirus vaccines for 2021, including 210 million of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that is largely made in Brazil by the Fiocruz institute, and 70 million of Pfizer's vaccine.

The minister said priority would be given to "all vaccines made" in Brazil, including that produced by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, which Bolsonaro has repeatedly discredited.

Production of that vaccine, called CoronaVac, began last week at the Butantan Institute with support from Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria, who is expected to challenge Bolsonaro for the presidency in 2022.

Once authorization is obtained for the vaccine its distribution would start "within five days," Pazuello said, with the government aiming to vaccinate the entire population in 16 months.

Related Topics

Storm Governor China Sao Paulo Buy Brazil February July YouTube TV All From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

58 minutes ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

59 minutes ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

27 minutes ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

27 minutes ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.