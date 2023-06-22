Open Menu

Bolsonaro, Brazil's Embattled King Of Controversy

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Facing legal trouble on numerous fronts, Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's vitriolic and polarizing ex-president, has been uncharacteristically quiet since losing his bid for re-election last year.

After presiding over four turbulent years -- marked by scandals and crises ranging from his widely criticized handling of Covid-19 to his unproven claims of massive fraud in the election system -- Bolsonaro now faces a flurry of civil and criminal investigations.

A first verdict will be handed down starting, Thursday, when Brazil's Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) begins delivering its ruling on charges stemming from his undocumented accusations against the electronic voting system during his failed 2022 re-election bid.

Bolsonaro, 68, has kept a low profile since returning home in March following three months of self-imposed exile in the United States after his narrow election loss to veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

