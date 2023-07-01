Brasília, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Facing legal trouble on multiple fronts, Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's vitriolic and polarizing ex-president, has been uncharacteristically quiet since losing his bid for re-election last year.

After presiding over a presidency marked by scandals including his handling of Covid-19, Bolsonaro has now been barred from office for eight years over his unproven claims of massive fraud in the country's election system.

Bolsonaro, 68, returned home in March following three months of self-imposed exile in the United States after his narrow election loss to veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Behind the scenes, he has stayed politically active working for his Liberal Party (PL), the largest in Congress.

Known for a brash, divisive style that earned him the nickname "Tropical Trump," Bolsonaro, a former army captain turned congressman, surged to prominence as a presidential candidate in 2018 by playing to voters disgusted with Brazil's economic implosion and the "car Wash" corruption scandal.

When he survived a knife attack during a campaign rally that September, perpetrated by an assailant later declared mentally unfit to stand trial, it only fueled followers' belief in their "Messias" -- or "Messiah" -- Bolsonaro's middle name.

He went on to win the election easily, but his aura of invincibility soon faded.

- Sore loser - A plain-speaking populist famous for his gloves-off style, Bolsonaro has a gift for firing up the right on social media with his attacks on "communism," "gender ideology" and political correctness.

But he has infuriated critics, often drawing accusations of racism, sexism and homophobia.

His popularity eroded as his administration floundered over Covid-19, which has claimed more than 700,000 lives in Brazil, second only to the United States.

Bolsonaro mocked face masks, social distancing and vaccines, even warning the jabs could "turn you into an alligator." He also faced international outcry over the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, which surged on his watch.

The scandals and controversies continued beyond his term.

After narrowly losing last October's election, Bolsonaro refused to congratulate Lula or concede defeat, silently brooding in the presidential palace.

He left Brazil for Florida two days from the end of his term, snubbing Lula's inauguration.

A week later, Bolsonaro's rampaging supporters invaded the presidential palace, Congress and the Supreme Court in a failed bid to oust Lula.

On Friday he vowed to appeal a court ruling to bar him from public office for eight years over his allegations of voting system fraud.

Prosecutors had blamed Bolsonaro's statements for the violent invasion.

He faces an investigation into whether he incited the riot -- one of five Supreme Court investigations that could send him to prison.

And Federal police are investigating allegations an aide faked a Covid-19 vaccination certificate for him, as well as charges he tried to illegally import and keep millions of Dollars' worth of jewelry given to him and his wife by Saudi Arabia.

- Provocateur - Born in 1955 to a Catholic family with Italian roots, Bolsonaro served as an army paratrooper before starting his political career in 1988 as a Rio de Janeiro city councilor.

Openly nostalgic for Brazil's 1964-1985 military dictatorship, he was elected in 1990 to the lower house of Congress, where he served until becoming president.

In 2011, he told Playboy magazine he would rather his sons be killed in an accident than come out as gay.

In 2014, he said a left-wing lawmaker was "not worth raping" because she was "too ugly."In August 2020, he threatened to "pound" a journalist who asked him about allegations his wife, Michelle, 41, received money from a political operative targeted in a corruption investigation.

Twice divorced, Bolsonaro has four sons -- three of them politicians -- and, in what he called a moment of "weakness," a daughter.