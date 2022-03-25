UrduPoint.com

Bolsonaro Closes Gap But Lula Still Leads Brazil Polls

Published March 25, 2022

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :President Jair Bolsonaro has gained ground ahead of Brazil's October elections, but still trails well behind ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is seeking to make a come-back, according to a poll released Thursday.

The far-right incumbent currently has 26 percent of the vote -- up from 22 percent in December -- to 43 percent for his left-wing nemesis, leading polling firm Datafolha found.

Lula, the popular but tarnished former steelworker who led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, had 48 percent of the vote in the December poll -- though Datafolha cautioned the two surveys could not be directly compared, given that the field of other candidates had changed.

The latest poll found Lula would defeat Bolsonaro 55 percent to 34 percent in a runoff.

Neither politician has officially declared himself a candidate.

As in December, no other name broke into double digits, despite a push from the political center for a "third-way" candidate.

"A lot of voters on the right perceive that the only alternative to avoid (Lula's) Workers Party returning to power is to vote for Bolsonaro," said political analyst Creomar de Souza of consultancy Dharma, explaining the incumbent's bump in the latest poll.

Bolsonaro may also have gotten a boost from launching a large new social program that increased some 20 million poor Brazilians' monthly welfare payments by nearly 20 percent.

Brazil is deeply polarized heading into the October elections.

Bolsonaro, 67, surged to victory in 2018 on a wave of outrage at an economic crisis and massive corruption scandal that marked the end of 14 years of Workers Party rule.

But the president known as the "Tropical Trump" has seen his own popularity plummet as Brazil has been battered by Covid-19 -- a virus he dismissed as a "little flu" -- and its impact on the economy.

Lula, 76, was hugely popular as president, but became a pariah to many Brazilians when he was jailed on corruption charges in 2018.

The Supreme Court annulled his convictions last year on procedural grounds, clearing the way for him to run for office again.

The Datafolha poll was carried out March 22 and 23, with 2,556 respondents and a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

