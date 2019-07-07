UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolsonaro Defends Child Labor In Brazil, Sparking Outcry

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:50 AM

Bolsonaro defends child labor in Brazil, sparking outcry

Rio de Janeiro, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, no stranger to controversy, sparked a new brouhaha this week by repeatedly defending the practice of child labor.

"I've been working since I was eight years old... and today I am what I am," the far-right leader said during his weekly live forum on Facebook.

"Look, when a child of eight or nine years old works somewhere, many people denounce it as 'forced labor' or 'child labor,'" he said on Thursday. "But if that child smokes coca paste, nobody says anything." "Work brings dignity to men and to women, no matter their age," he added.

He then repeated the remarks over the following days, saying at an official event on Friday that, "I worked from the age of eight planting corn, picking bananas... while studying at the same time.

"And today I am what I am. This is not demagoguery, it is the truth."On Saturday, he republished a 2017 AFP video showing Frank Giaccio, the 11-year-old owner of a lawn mowing business and admirer of US President Donald Trump, trimming the White House lawn.

Bolsonaro added the words, "Work ennobles."

Related Topics

Business Facebook White House Trump Same Women 2017 Event From

Recent Stories

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launche ..

8 hours ago

US welcomes Sudan deal as &#039;important step for ..

8 hours ago

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

9 hours ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

9 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

9 hours ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.