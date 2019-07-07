Bolsonaro defends child labor in Brazil, sparking outcry

Rio de Janeiro, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, no stranger to controversy, sparked a new brouhaha this week by repeatedly defending the practice of child labor.

"I've been working since I was eight years old... and today I am what I am," the far-right leader said during his weekly live forum on Facebook.

"Look, when a child of eight or nine years old works somewhere, many people denounce it as 'forced labor' or 'child labor,'" he said on Thursday. "But if that child smokes coca paste, nobody says anything." "Work brings dignity to men and to women, no matter their age," he added.

He then repeated the remarks over the following days, saying at an official event on Friday that, "I worked from the age of eight planting corn, picking bananas... while studying at the same time.

"And today I am what I am. This is not demagoguery, it is the truth."On Saturday, he republished a 2017 AFP video showing Frank Giaccio, the 11-year-old owner of a lawn mowing business and admirer of US President Donald Trump, trimming the White House lawn.

Bolsonaro added the words, "Work ennobles."