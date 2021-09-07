UrduPoint.com

Bolsonaro Issues Decree Limiting Social Media Moderation

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 08:50 AM

Bolsonaro issues decree limiting social media moderation

Brasília, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree Monday that changes the rules of content moderation on social media, a move that critics argue could hinder the fight against disinformation.

The decree goes into effect immediately but must be ratified by Congress in order to become law. It aims to combat "the arbitrary and unjust deletion of accounts, profiles and content by providers," the Federal communications secretariat said.

Far-right leader Bolsonaro, who has himself had content removed from his social media accounts for spreading disinformation about Covid-19, says that the suspension or removal of accounts and content that various platforms have subjected him and some of his supporters to is "censorship." The new provision establishes a series of hypotheses for which there would be "just cause" to remove content or suspend users -- such as committing crimes or inciting violence -- and imposes new rules for platforms to do so.

"This provisional measure significantly hinders our ability to limit abuse on our platforms," a Facebook spokesperson told AFP.

"We agree with legal experts and specialists who view the measure as a violation of constitutional rights." Alessandro Molon, an opposition politician and rapporteur of Brazil's bill of rights for the internet (MCI), said he was preparing legal action to overturn the presidential decree.

"Its objective is not to protect freedom of expression, the MCI already does that," Molon said. "What (Bolsonaro) wants is to prevent the disinformation and hate speech that he and his supporters disseminate from continuing to be removed from the platforms." Bolsonaro announced the decree on the eve of Brazil's Independence Day, when his supporters are set to take to the streets of major cities throughout the country.

Tensions are running high, as anti-Bolsonaro protests have been planned in the same cities, and clashes between the groups could occur.

With polls putting Bolsonaro on track to lose badly to leftist ex-leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in next year's presidential elections, the ex-army captain is hoping to use the rally to energize his supporters.

Related Topics

Internet Social Media Facebook Same Independence Brazil Congress From Opposition

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th September 2021

36 minutes ago
 &#039;Lamat Shaml&#039; wins 28th edition of UAE P ..

&#039;Lamat Shaml&#039; wins 28th edition of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Seri ..

7 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince review bilat ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral ties, regional issues

7 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

8 hours ago
 EAD Secretary-General highlights importance of col ..

EAD Secretary-General highlights importance of collective youth action at IUCN G ..

8 hours ago
 IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of gover ..

IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of government communications with 79 A ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.