Bolsonaro, Lula hold final rallies before Brazil vote

Sao Paulo, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Brazil's polarizing presidential campaign will wrap up Saturday as incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hold rival rallies within spitting distance of each other.

With a day to go to Sunday's election, Bolsonaro, the 67-year-old far-right president known for his gloves-off style, is planning to lead one of his trademark motorcycle rallies from the north side of Sao Paulo to the city's Ibirapuera park.

Around five kilometers (three miles) from there, Lula, the 76-year-old leftist who led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, will hold his own final rally on the economic capital's main avenue, Avenida Paulista.

With the country deeply divided, tension is running high heading into the election, which Lula is gunning to win outright on Sunday, without the need for a runoff on October 30.

A poll from the Datafolha institute released Thursday put the charismatic but tarnished leftist on the cusp of a first-round win, with 50 percent of valid votes, to 36 percent for Bolsonaro.

To win outright, he would need 50 percent plus one vote.

The margin of error was plus or minus two percentage points.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly signalled he could challenge the result if he loses, saying "only God" can remove him from office and alleging, without evidence, rampant fraud in Brazil's electronic voting system.

Lula said Friday he feared the incumbent would create "turmoil" if he lost.

Many people are bracing for a Brazilian version of the unrest that rocked the United States last year after Bolsonaro's political role model, former president Donald Trump, refused to accept his election defeat.