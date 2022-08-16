UrduPoint.com

Bolsonaro, Lula To Launch Campaigns In Brazil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Bolsonaro, Lula to launch campaigns in Brazil

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The race for Brazil's October elections officially opens Tuesday with dueling campaign events by far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva highlighting the South American giant's deep divides.

Front-runners Bolsonaro and Lula, who have in reality been on the campaign trail for months, will make it official with rival events showcasing their polar-opposite styles.

Bolsonaro, 67, plans to launch his campaign with a rally in Juiz de Fora, the small southeastern city where an attacker stabbed and nearly killed him during his 2018 campaign.

The attack cemented Bolsonaro in the minds of die-hard supporters as "The Myth" -- a hero swooping in to rough up the political establishment and speak his mind with tough-talking clarity.

It is an image that has suffered as Bolsonaro has lurched through a series of crises, from the coronavirus pandemic -- which he insistently downplayed, even as Brazil's death toll surged -- to soaring inflation that has come as a gut-punch to Brazilian families.

Lula, 76, who leads in opinion polls, will meanwhile start his campaign with a visit to a Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo, in the industrial heartland of Sao Paulo state, the place where he launched his political career as a union leader.

Both events are dripping with symbolism, said political analyst Adriano Laureno, who called the race "the most polarizing presidential election since the return to democracy" in Brazil in the late 1980s.

"Bolsonaro has tried to build this narrative of divine selection around his presidency... in which surviving the stabbing incident plays a central role," said Laureno, of consulting firm Prospectiva.

"Lula meanwhile always looks to return to Sao Bernardo at key moments in his political trajectory, casting himself as a man of the people," he told AFP.

Lula currently leads with 44 percent of the vote to 32 percent for Bolsonaro, according to the latest poll from the Ipec institute, published Monday.

If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of valid votes in the October 2 election, a runoff will be held on October 30.

The country of 213 million people has been torn in a two-way race since March last year, when Brazil's Supreme Court annulled a controversial corruption conviction that had sent Lula to jail and sidelined him from politics.

The ex-president (2003-2010) left office as the most popular president in Brazilian history, after presiding over an economic boom that helped lift some 30 million people from poverty.

But he fell spectacularly from grace when he became a target in "Operation car Wash," a massive investigation into systematic corruption centered on state-run oil company Petrobras.

Lula, who denies wrongdoing, calls the case a trumped-up bid to topple his legacy.

Bolsonaro is counting on a big new welfare program to boost his popularity and close the gap with Lula.

It is still too early for the program's full effect to be reflected in polls.

Many Brazilians fear if Bolsonaro loses he will follow in the footsteps of his political role model, former US President Donald Trump, and try to fight the result.

Bolsonaro, who regularly blasts alleged fraud in Brazil's electronic voting system -- without evidence -- is fond of saying "only God" can remove him from office.

The two candidates could cross paths late in the day, at a ceremony in Brasilia to install the new head of the Superior Electoral Tribunal.

Both Bolsonaro and Lula are invited.

Related Topics

Election Attack Corruption Supreme Court Democracy Vote Jail Company Oil Visit Trump Car Juiz De Fora Brasilia Sao Paulo Man Superior Brazil Turkish Lira March October 2018 God From Volkswagen Race Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

8 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanct ..

US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanctions to Reach JCPOA Deal - Sta ..

8 hours ago
 Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-hous ..

Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-house: Dr Azra

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after rele ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after release of water by India in Ravi

8 hours ago
 PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

8 hours ago
 Simon Stiell of Grenada named new UN climate chief ..

Simon Stiell of Grenada named new UN climate chief

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.