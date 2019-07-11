UrduPoint.com
Bolsonaro Pension Reform Passes First Vote In Congress

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 09:50 AM

Bolsonaro pension reform passes first vote in Congress

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's ambitious pension reform bill passed an initial vote in Congress Wednesday, a major step for his efforts to boost confidence in the country's lagging economy.

In the first of two votes, the lower house of Brazil's Congress approved the reform measure, a boon for Bolsonaro whose signature economic policy has faced stiff resistance from trade unions and a hostile Congress.

Social activists and union members protested the proposed reforms in Sao Paulo on Wednesday evening.

"I don't want to work until I die," said one demonstrator's sign.

But the measure received support from 379 deputies, above the required 308, while 131 voted against.

The proposal to introduce a minimum retirement age and increase contributions over a longer period of time is seen as crucial to Bolsonaro's ability to deliver on other promised measures to shake up Latin America's biggest economy, which is on the brink of recession.

The reform is expected to generate savings of around one trillion reais ($266 billion) over 10 years.

The lower house will hold a second vote, before the bill can move to the Senate for two votes, most likely before the legislature goes into a two-week recess on July 18.

