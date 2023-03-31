UrduPoint.com

Bolsonaro Returns To Brazil, Vowing Lula's Days Are Numbered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Bolsonaro returns to Brazil, vowing Lula's days are numbered

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Ex-president Jair Bolsonaro returned home to Brazil Thursday from three months of self-imposed exile in the United States, vowing to be a fierce opponent to his successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The far-right ex-army captain, who skipped town in the final hours of his term after losing a divisive election to veteran leftist Lula, arrived back in Brasilia on a commercial flight from Orlando, Florida.

Bolsonaro, 68, then headed to the headquarters of his Liberal Party (PL) in a motorcade flanked by police -- whose role appeared to be not just protecting the ex-president, but keeping him away from cheering supporters who wanted him to defy local authorities' appeals for calm and lead one of his trademark motorcycle rallies.

The homecoming is a high-stakes bet for Bolsonaro, who faces legal trouble on various fronts in Brazil -- notably for his alleged role in inciting supporters who invaded the presidential palace, Congress and the Supreme Court on January 8 in a failed bid to oust Lula.

The former president, whose administration lasted from 2019-2022, kept his arrival low-key in line with Brasilia authorities' wishes.

He exited the airport without approaching the exuberant crowd of around 200 supporters who had gathered to greet him while shouting, chanting and singing, decked out in the yellow and green of the Brazilian flag.

Bolsonaro looked more relaxed at PL headquarters, where he shook hands and backslapped party leaders before making a speech.

"The people in power right now -- and they won't be for long -- can't just do whatever they want with our future," he said.

"We're the majority (in Congress), and we want what's best for the country." Bolsonaro is set to start a new job next week as honorary president of the party, earning 41,600 reais (around $8,000) a month.

The ex-president, who recently rented a house in a gated community in Brasilia, has said he plans to criss cross Brazil "doing politics" and "upholding the banner of conservatism."But "I'm not going to lead any opposition," he told CNN Brasil Wednesday.

"You don't have to oppose this government. It creates the opposition by itself."

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Police Job Brasilia Lead Orlando Florida Brazil United States January Congress From Government Best Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

2 hours ago
 US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census A ..

US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census About Slave Ancestry - Reports

1 hour ago
 Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lya ..

Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lyari Expressway

1 hour ago
 US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Say ..

US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Says in Contact with Haitian Auth ..

1 hour ago
 Mother of Russian Businessman Vinnik Says Her Son ..

Mother of Russian Businessman Vinnik Says Her Son Held in Awful Conditions in US ..

1 hour ago
 French TotalEnergies Faces New Accusation of Produ ..

French TotalEnergies Faces New Accusation of Producing Fuel for Russian Aircraft ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.