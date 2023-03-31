(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Ex-president Jair Bolsonaro returned home to Brazil Thursday from three months of self-imposed exile in the United States, vowing to be a fierce opponent to his successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The far-right ex-army captain, who skipped town in the final hours of his term after losing a divisive election to veteran leftist Lula, arrived back in Brasilia on a commercial flight from Orlando, Florida.

Bolsonaro, 68, then headed to the headquarters of his Liberal Party (PL) in a motorcade flanked by police -- whose role appeared to be not just protecting the ex-president, but keeping him away from cheering supporters who wanted him to defy local authorities' appeals for calm and lead one of his trademark motorcycle rallies.

The homecoming is a high-stakes bet for Bolsonaro, who faces legal trouble on various fronts in Brazil -- notably for his alleged role in inciting supporters who invaded the presidential palace, Congress and the Supreme Court on January 8 in a failed bid to oust Lula.

The former president, whose administration lasted from 2019-2022, kept his arrival low-key in line with Brasilia authorities' wishes.

He exited the airport without approaching the exuberant crowd of around 200 supporters who had gathered to greet him while shouting, chanting and singing, decked out in the yellow and green of the Brazilian flag.

Bolsonaro looked more relaxed at PL headquarters, where he shook hands and backslapped party leaders before making a speech.

"The people in power right now -- and they won't be for long -- can't just do whatever they want with our future," he said.

"We're the majority (in Congress), and we want what's best for the country." Bolsonaro is set to start a new job next week as honorary president of the party, earning 41,600 reais (around $8,000) a month.

The ex-president, who recently rented a house in a gated community in Brasilia, has said he plans to criss cross Brazil "doing politics" and "upholding the banner of conservatism."But "I'm not going to lead any opposition," he told CNN Brasil Wednesday.

"You don't have to oppose this government. It creates the opposition by itself."