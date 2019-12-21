UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolsonaro Says US Scrapping Tariffs On Brazilian Steel, Aluminum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:50 AM

Bolsonaro says US scrapping tariffs on Brazilian steel, aluminum

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :President Jair Bolsonaro announced Friday that his US counterpart Donald Trump was scrapping planned tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum, following a telephone call between the two leaders.

"(Trump) was persuaded by my arguments and decided... that our steel and aluminum would not be" subject to tariffs, Bolsonaro said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Trump tweeted that he had a "great call" with Bolsonaro and that they had discussed trade, but did not mention any agreement on canceling tariffs.

Earlier this month, the United States had reimposed tariffs on steel and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina, in a serious blow to Bolsonaro's plan to strengthen the alliance between the western hemisphere's two largest economies.

Bolsonaro said Trump had changed his mind in a phone call initiated by the US president.

"The Americans are our great partners. We have a lot in common. The personal friendship... that I feel for him and that he has for me are further strengthened," Bolsonaro said following the call.

Trump last year announced global tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum but later approved exemptions for some countries, including Argentina and Brazil after they agreed to quotas.

Brazil is the second-largest supplier of steel to the US market behind Canada.

Related Topics

Canada Facebook Trump Alliance Argentina Brazil United States Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

9 hours ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

9 hours ago

France braces for holiday travel chaos amid pensio ..

9 hours ago

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan rejects assertions in Joint Statement of ..

9 hours ago

Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.