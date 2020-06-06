UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolsonaro Threatens To Pull Brazil From WHO

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

Bolsonaro threatens to pull Brazil from WHO

Rio de Janeiro, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :President Jair Bolsonaro threatened Friday to withdraw Brazil from the World Health Organization, following in the footsteps of his US counterpart, Donald Trump, accusing it of "ideological bias.

""I'm telling you right now, the United States left the WHO, and we're studying that, in the future.

Either the WHO works without ideological bias, or we leave, too," the far-right leader, a Trump admirer, told journalists outside the presidential palace.

Related Topics

World Threatened Trump Brazil United States From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 seconds ago

Kazakh President Receives UAE Ambassador

7 hours ago

World Health Organisation calls for wearing face m ..

10 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.