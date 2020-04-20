UrduPoint.com
Bolsonaro Wants End To Brazil Quarantine 'this Week'

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Bolsonaro wants end to Brazil quarantine 'this week'

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said Monday he wants quarantines imposed by several state governors lifted this week, despite health ministry warnings that the coronavirus pandemic has yet to peak there.

"I hope that this is the last week of the quarantine, that way of fighting the virus with everyone in their home," the far-right leader told supporters outside his official residence in Brasilia.

