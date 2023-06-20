UrduPoint.com

Bolsonaro's Legal Woes: A Guide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Bolsonaro's legal woes: a guide

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Former president Jair Bolsonaro, who goes on trial before Brazil's top electoral court Thursday for his allegedly baseless claims of fraud in the voting system, faces legal trouble on various fronts.

Here is an overview of the cases against Bolsonaro, who denies wrongdoing.

- Supreme Court cases - Bolsonaro faces five Supreme Court investigations that could send him to prison -- four for alleged crimes during his 2019-2022 term, and one over accusations he incited a riot by supporters who invaded the presidential palace, Congress and the Supreme Court on January 8, protesting his election loss.

The first investigation was opened in 2020, when Bolsonaro's former justice minister Sergio Moro accused him of interfering in Federal police investigations to shield family members from corruption charges.

Bolsonaro is also under investigation for two cases of spreading disinformation: one, about Covid-19; the other, about Brazil's electronic voting system.

The final Supreme Court investigation is for leaking classified information about a police investigation of a hacker attack on Brazil's electoral authority.

If convicted and sentenced to the maximum term, he would face around 40 years in prison.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

