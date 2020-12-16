UrduPoint.com
Bolstered By Pandemic, Tech Titans Face Growing Scrutiny

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Accelerating the transition to an ever more digital life, the coronavirus pandemic has tightened tech giants' grip on billions of customers' lives.

Governments and users are belatedly coming to terms with the power held by the likes of Apple and Amazon, particularly in focus this year thanks to their role in everything from setting up video meetings to doing our shopping for us.

Most of the planet has spent at least part of 2020 in lockdown, and as Western consumers clicked through Google and Facebook, hundreds of millions of Chinese users turned to Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent or xiaomi.

These "superstars" of online capitalism "have given the impression, in this world where so many things that seemed solid are now fragile, that they are above it all and even invincible," said Paris-based economist Joelle Toledano.

While governments are spending trillions of Dollars to avoid widespread bankruptcies and mass unemployment, shares of these companies have been rising since January: Facebook's stock is up 35 percent, Amazon 67 percent and Apple 68 percent.

Zoom, created in 2011 by a Californian engineer, has watched its share price jump 600 percent in 2020, while Airbnb's share value doubled on the day of its IPO.

Meanwhile Chinese apps, long confined to the local market, are exploding in app stores around the world: notably TikTok but also SHEIN for clothes shopping and another video sharing platform, Likee.

