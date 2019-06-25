UrduPoint.com
Bolton Says Iran Silence On US Talks Offer 'deafening'

Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:50 PM

Bolton says Iran silence on US talks offer 'deafening'

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Tuesday described as "deafening" Iran's apparent silence on an offer to negotiate with Washington.

"The president has held the door open to real negotiations," Bolton said in a statement.

"In response, Iran's silence has been deafening," he added during a visit to Jerusalem.

The United States imposed sanctions Monday on Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others, which the Iranian foreign ministry said meant a "permanent closure of the path to diplomacy" with the US administration.

