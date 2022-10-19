UrduPoint.com

Bomb Blasts Outside Myanmar Prison Kill Eight, Wound 18

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Bomb blasts outside Myanmar prison kill eight, wound 18

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :At least two bombs exploded outside a prison in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon on Wednesday, killing eight people and wounding 18.

The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since a military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, with swathes of the country engulfed in fighting.

The bombs hit a crowd queueing to drop off parcels for inmates at Insein Prison, junta authorities said in a statement, without specifying the number of explosions.

It blamed "terrorists" and said the dead included three prison staff and a 10-year-old girl.

The junta added that security forces had defused another "homemade mine" found nearby.

One witness queueing at the counter told AFP the first blast hit around 9:30 am (0300 GMT).

"Then another two went off quickly. After that we heard shooting as well," said the witness, who requested anonymity.

"I saw some people bleeding. The glass around the counter was all shattered." According to another witness, security forces locked down the area around the sprawling, colonial-era prison after the blasts.

Pictures in local media purporting to capture the aftermath showed what appeared to be blood stains on the floor around a counter, and shattered windows behind.

There was no claim of responsibility.

A junta spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Related Topics

Dead San Myanmar Hub Media All Government Asia Blood

Recent Stories

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

2 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.