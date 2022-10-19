Bomb blasts outside Yangon prison kill eight, wound 18

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :At least two bombs exploded outside a prison in Myanmar's Yangon on Wednesday, killing eight people and wounding 18, in the latest blasts to rock the commercial hub.

The bombs hit a crowd queuing to drop off parcels for inmates at Insein Prison, an information team for the country's junta authorities said in a statement, without specifying exactly how many explosions had occurred.

The junta blamed "terrorists" and said the dead included three prison staff and a 10-year-old girl.

It added that security forces had defused another "homemade mine" device found nearby.

One witness queuing at the counter told AFP the first blast had hit around 9:30 am local time (0300 GMT).

"Then another two went off quickly.

After that we heard shooting as well," said the witness, who requested anonymity.

"I saw some people bleeding. The glass around the counter was all shattered." According to another witness, security forces locked down the area around the sprawling, colonial-era prison after the blasts.

Rights groups say hundreds of political prisoners are held in Insein Prison, including former British ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota.

Pictures in local media purporting to capture the aftermath showed what appeared to be blood stains on the floor around a counter, and shattered windows behind.

No group has claimed the attack.

A junta spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.