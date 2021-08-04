Bomb, gun assault in Afghan capital ends with all attackers killed: ministry

Kabul, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's interior ministry said Tuesday a coordinated assault targeting the defence minister and several lawmakers in the capital had been repelled and all the attackers killed.

"The operation just ended.

All the attackers were killed. A large number of people were rescued and the area is now secured," ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai told reporters after a wave of explosions and gunfire rocked the capital late on Tuesday.