Bomb Kills At Least 50 At Shiite Mosque In Afghanistan's Kunduz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Kunduz, Afghanistan, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :An apparent bomb attack on worshippers at a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz killed at least 50 people Friday, in the bloodiest assault since US forces left the country.

Scores more victims from the minority community were wounded in the blast, which has not been claimed but appears designed to further destabilise Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

A medical source at the Kunduz Provincial Hospital said that 35 dead and more than 50 wounded had been taken there, while a worker at a Doctors Without Borders hospital reported 15 dead and scores more wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had earlier said an unknown number of people had been killed and injured when "an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots" in Kunduz.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Residents of Kunduz, the capital of a province of the same name, told AFP the blast hit a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers, the most important of the week for Muslims.

Zalmai Alokzai, a local businessman who rushed to Kunduz Provincial Hospital to check whether doctors needed blood donations, described horrific scenes.

"Ambulances were going back to the incident scene to carry the dead," he said.

An international aid worker at the MSF hospital in the city told AFP there were fears the death toll could rise.

"Hundreds of people are gathered at the main gate of the hospital and crying for their relatives but armed Taliban guys are trying to prevent gatherings in case another explosion is planned," he said.

