Bomb Kills At Least One Near Protest Camp In Baghdad: Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 08:10 AM

Bomb kills at least one near protest camp in Baghdad: authorities

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :At least one person was killed and more than a dozen wounded late Friday when a bomb placed under a vehicle detonated in the protest-hit Iraqi capital Baghdad, security forces said.

In a statement distributed to journalists, the security forces said the blast went off near Tahrir Square, which has been occupied for three weeks by demonstrators demanding regime change.

