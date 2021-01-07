Bomb kills four soldiers, one civilian in Cameroon: government

(@FahadShabbir)

Yaoundé, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Four soldiers and a civilian were killed Wednesday when an official convoy was hit by a bomb in an English-speaking region of Cameroon, in the grip of a separatist insurgency, the government said.

A government spokesman in a statement blamed the incident in the Northwest province, where Anglophone separatists are fighting for independence, on "separatist terrorists". The official whose convoy was apparently targeted was unhurt, he added.