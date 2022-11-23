UrduPoint.com

Bomb Kills Iran Guards Colonel In Syria: Iran Media

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :A colonel in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed by an improvised bomb near the Syrian capital Damascus, Iranian media reported Wednesday.

"Colonel Davoud Jafari, one of Iran's military advisers in Syria and a member of the Guards' aerospace arm, was killed with a makeshift bomb planted by the roadside," the Tasnim news agency reported, citing a statement from the Guards.

It said Jafari was killed on Monday "by associates of the Zionist regime".

Iran says it has no troops in Syria but IRGC military "advisers".

The Tasnim report vowed that "undoubtedly, the criminal Zionist regime will receive the adequate response for this crime".

Israel has reportedly carried out multiple strikes in Syria in recent months.

