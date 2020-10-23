(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :A prominent Syrian Muslim cleric in charge of the Damascus region was killed Thursday when a bomb planted in his car exploded outside the capital, state news agency SANA said.

Adnan al-Afiyuni, mufti for Damascus province, was considered to be close to President Bashar al-Assad.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the 66-year-old cleric played a key role in reaching reconciliation deals with rebel fighters on the capital's outskirts during the country's nine-year war.

Afiyuni died "as the result of an explosive device planted in his car" in the town of Qudsaya, northwest of the capital, SANA quoted the endowments ministry as saying.