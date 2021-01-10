Bomb kills three in Afghan capital

(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :An Afghan journalist-turned spokesman for the country's public protection force was killed along with two colleagues Sunday by a bomb targeting their vehicle, the interior ministry said.

The murder of Zia Wadan, who previously worked for several media networks in Afghanistan, appeared to be the latest in a series of targeted killings that have rocked Afghanistan, especially Kabul.

Wadan and his colleagues were killed in morning rush-hour traffic in an eastern part of the capital, ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told reporters.

"A vehicle carrying Zia Wadan was targeted with an IED... as a result Wadan and two of his colleagues were killed," Arian said, adding that another person was wounded.

No group has claimed the attack so far.