Bomb Kills Two Peacekeepers In Mali, UN Says

Published October 17, 2022

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and four injured in northern Mali on Monday by a highway bomb, the UN mission said on Twitter.

"Two MINUSMA #peacekeepers were killed today, 17 October, when their vehicle hit an Improvised Explosive Device during a #mine search and detection patrol in #Tessalit, Kidal region", MINUSMA wrote in the post.

It added that four others were "seriously injured".

MINUSMA -- the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali -- said that since the beginning of its mission in 2013, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have claimed the lives of 74 peacekeepers.

